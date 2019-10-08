Indy
Woman Looking for Hit-and-Run Driver Who Struck Her Vehicle in Broad Ripple

INDIANAPOLIS — A woman says her car is totaled after it was struck by a hit-and-run driver Wednesday night in Broad Ripple.

Chelsey Haraway was out for her birthday celebration and left her car parked on Broad Ripple Avenue after she had a few drinks.

The next morning, her roommate got a call from her boyfriend who say her car damaged and on the sidewalk. She got the car a few weeks ago.

“It just hurts,” Haraway said. “Knowing I tried to do the right thing and Uber home yet someone else didn’t and they totaled my car.”

