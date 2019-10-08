Samuel L. Jackson Slams Martin Scorsese For Marvel Criticism

Marvel movie stars Samuel L. Jackson and Karen Gillan have slammed Martin Scorsese for claiming the superhero franchise is “not cinema”.

Scorsese hit out at the comic book blockbusters in an interview with Empire magazine, but his comments have angered Samuel, who plays Nick Fury in the films, and Karen, who stars as Nebula.

Mocking The Irishman director in an interview with Variety, Jackson said:

“I mean that’s like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny. Films are films. Everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. Everybody’s got an opinion, so I mean it’s okay. Ain’t going to stop nobody from making movies.”

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter, Gillan defended the films – as well as James Gunn’s Guardians of the Galaxy movies, which introduced her alien character, in particular.

“I would absolutely say that Marvel movies are cinema,” she said. “Cinema is storytelling with visuals. There’s so much heart and soul, and it’s James’ soul in there. He injects so much of his own personality, his sense of humour … that’s a very big representation of who he is as a person and therefore it’s very cinematic. He’s an artist.”

Gunn has tweeted that he is “saddened” by the legendary director’s comments.

Asked if he’s a fan of Marvel movies, Scorsese said:

“I don’t see them. I tried, you know? But that’s not cinema. Honestly, the closest I can think of them, as well made as they are, with actors doing the best they can under the circumstances, is theme parks. It isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional, psychological experiences to another human being.”

