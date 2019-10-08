Martin Scorsese Says Marvel Films Are “Not Cinema”

Director Martin Scorsese isn’t planning on making a Marvel film anytime soon. In an interview with Empire via The Guardian, the Oscar-winning filmmaker got real about his thoughts on the Marvel movie franchise. He said he tried to watch a superhero film released by the studio and said “but that’s not cinema.” Scorsese also added “it isn’t the cinema of human beings trying to convey emotional psychological experiences to another human being.”

Samuel L. Jackson tells Variety, “That’s kind of like saying Bugs Bunny ain’t funny, Films are films. You know, everybody doesn’t like his stuff either. I mean, we happen to, but everybody doesn’t. There are a lot of Italian-Americans that don’t think he should be making films about them like that. Everybody’s got an opinion, so it’s okay. It’s not going to stop anyone from making movies.”

