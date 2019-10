Congratulations goes out to Tyler Perry open the first black-owned movie studio.

He had his grand opening in Atlanta with all his Hollywood friends including Oprah Winfrey, Beyonce and Jay-Z, Cicely Tyson, Halle Berry, and more.

The studio sits on 330 acres of land.

Source: essence.com

