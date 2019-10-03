Entertainment Buzz
Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Call It Quits! Kylie Reportedly Ends Up At Ex’s Studio Session

Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott For GQ

Source: Paola Kudacki / Paola Kudacki For GQ

Looks there will not be any wedding bells ringing in the near future for our ex favorite couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.

Kylie Jenner confirmed the rumor that the pair broke up via tweet

“Friendship” this one hurts everyone

But the drama doesn’t stop there reportedly Kylie ended up at the same studio session as her ex Tyga at 2 am!

Kylie was quick to shut down those rumors as well

Tyga’s reponse :

View this post on Instagram

Meanwhile #Tyga said someone's cappin' 😩👀

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

Travis Scott  has yet to respond to any of the rumors

Hope all is well

