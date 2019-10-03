Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Call It Quits! Kylie Reportedly Ends Up At Ex’s Studio Session

Looks there will not be any wedding bells ringing in the near future for our ex favorite couple Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott.
Kylie Jenner confirmed the rumor that the pair broke up via tweet
“Friendship” this one hurts everyone
But the drama doesn’t stop there reportedly Kylie ended up at the same studio session as her ex Tyga at 2 am!
Kylie was quick to shut down those rumors as well
Tyga’s reponse :
Travis Scott has yet to respond to any of the rumors
Hope all is well
Source: eonline.com
