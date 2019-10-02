Damian Lillard Drops Shaq Diss Track

Damian Lillard has dropped a diss track aimed at NBA legend, Shaquille O’Neal. Lillard used his SoundCloud yesterday to release “Reign Reign Go Away,” a diss track in which he attacks Shaq. The title references the former Los Angeles Lakers star’s 1996 album, Can’t Stop the Reign, but on the track Dame suggests that O’Neal is a hater and pokes fun at the former ball player’s commercials. The diss record comes a week after Shaq posted a diss track about Lillard to Instagram.

(Source-ESPN)

