‘Clueless’ Star Stacey Dash Arrested for Domestic Battery

NEW PORT RICHEY, Fla. — “Clueless” actress Stacy Dash was arrested for domestic battery in Florida Sunday night.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Dash, 52, and the victim got into a verbal argument around 7:45 p.m. at an apartment in New Port Richey before she pushed and slapped him in the face.

When deputies arrived, they noticed “the victim sustained red scratch marks to his left upper arm from being pushed,” according to Dash’s arrest report.

Dash was taken into custody and charged with domestic battery.

