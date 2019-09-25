Family Warns of Railroad Crossing Danger After Daughter Dies

WHITELAND — Indiana is ranked third nationally for railroad crossing collisions.

Indiana Department of Transportation, Indiana State Police and railroad companies are partnering to raise awareness about the dangers of disregarding stop signs at crossings. Dangers that a Whiteland family knows all too well.

On March 19, Krista Smith’s 20-year-old daughter, Shauna Smith, died after being hit by a train.

“If she had her radio up, she may have not heard the horn. Being in a hurry, her perception may have been off in the dark. We really don’t know,” Krista Smith, whose daughter was killed by a train, said.

In just a matter of seconds, a mother was without her daughter, and a younger sister was without her best friend.

