Snoop Says Steelers Should Sign Colin Kaepernick

Following the loss of Ben Roethlisberger to a season-ending injury, one of the Steelers’ biggest fans has a suggestion. Snoop Dogg took to social media Monday, posting a picture of former 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, writing “go get him now or we gone look like the old Cleveland Browns.” He said that Kaep is better than 70 percent of the quarterbacks in the league. Interestingly, the Steelers will be in San Francisco this Sunday playing the Niners.

(Source- @SnoopDogg on Twitter)

