Eastbound Lanes of Interstate 70 Near Greenfield to Close Until Monday Morning

GREENFIELD — Eastbound traffic on Interstate 70 near Greenfield is closed again on Sunday morning for more emergency repairs.

Just before 9 a.m. Sunday, the Indiana Department of Transportation said they closed the eastbound lanes of I-70 near the 104 exit to pave over some holes before traffic could safely travel on the interstate. Parts of the shoulder were damaged by heavy traffic after the lane restrictions already in place. This caused the road to buckle and become unsafe.

Crews are expected to finish the work by 6 a.m. Monday, according to a press release from INDOT.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: