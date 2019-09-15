What’s Up in and Around Your City

Currently it’s cloudy, but very nice with temps in the 70’s. According to WRTV6 Indy should reach a high of 85 today. It will remain cloudy, but no rain. Great day to get out and enjoy the nice weather. Whether you attend the FESTIVAL OF MACHINES at Conner Prairie or the RICE AND BEAN FESTIVAL at Haughville Park, there’s plenty to do around your city. Check out some of the events listed below:

It’s that time, the 2019 INDY JAZZ FEST is in full effect. Enjoy 10 days of jazz at different venues throughout the city. Venues like, IUPUI, Jazz Kitchen and more. To find out more go to indyjazzfest.net

The 24th ANNUAL IRISH FEST is in Indy at Military Park. This is the final day for this event where you can enjoy great food, drinks, music and more. Plus kids 5 and under are FREE. Details available at indyirishfest.com

It's FALL FESTIVAL time with St. Lawrence Parish off of East 46th street. This is the last day to enjoy midway rides, food, live music and more. Full details available at archindy.org/criterion/local/festivals.html

Today is the day for the CIRCLE CITY CLASSIC FOOTBALL AND CHEER CLINIC from 3:30-6pm at the Colts Complex off of West 56th St. It's free for boys and girls ages 8-14. Find out more on their facebook page https://www.facebook.com/events/899160963794335/

Every tried ice skating? Its so much fun and today you can try it out for FREE at the Indiana State Fairgrounds. WINTERCLUB is back and is offering free lessons. Find out more at indywinterclub.org

