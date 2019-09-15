IMPD seeks mentors for program geared toward young Black men

On, Open Lines with host Ebony Chappel, IMPD Chief Bryan Roach shared that the department is seeking to build bridges between police and community in a myriad of ways.

One such push is the OK Program. OK, a national initiative with roots in Sacramento, California, “is a mentoring and leadership development model that focuses on African-American males 12 to 18 years old. The Program’s primary goals are to help young men develop leadership and critical thinking skills, promote academic excellence, and reduce the high rates of incarceration and homicide.”

Listen: Open Lines Interview with Chief Roach

Here in the city of Indianapolis, IMPD is looking to bolster their effort by recruiting Black male mentors to work with interested youth.

For more information, visit https://okprogram.org/indianapolis-in or call Sgt. Kendale Adams at (317) 327-3282.

