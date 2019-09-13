VIDEO: Meghan Markle Launches Clothing Line

New mom Meghan Markle is back to work. She launched her charity clothing line in London.

The five piece Capsule Collection is called the Smart Set. It includes a shift dress, a blazer, a classic white button down, and slim fitting trousers and a tote bag. For every piece purchased, one will be donated to a woman in the Smart Works Program. The tote bag already sold out.

Check out the collection here–> https://smartworks.org.uk/the-smart-set/

