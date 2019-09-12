Christina Milian Tells Her Story on How She Caught Nick Cannon Cheating!

We all have our stories on how we caught our ex cheating but we haven’t heard why Nick Cannon and Christina Milian broke up.

If you didn’t know awhile back Nick Cannon and Christina Milian were engaged.

Well Chrisitina went out the country for work and suspected cheating behavior so she guessed the password to Nick’s information and everything she needed to know was right there!

She held the information in for a whole month just so she could bring up with him in person.

Nick eventually apologized to her on air but that relationship is dead and gone,

Source: music-news.com

Also On 106.7 WTLC: