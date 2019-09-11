Shelby County Family Returned Home and Discovered Their Roof Was Gone

SHELBY COUNTY — Imagine returning home and discovering someone removed your roof while you were gone. It’s probably so inconceivable that it’s not even on the list of a homeowner’s worst nightmares.

But that is what happened Tuesday morning to Kevin and Shellie Giles when they drove up the driveway of their Shelby County home.

The Giles family spent Monday night camping at Heflin Park in Edinburgh. They expected to make a quick stop at home to select clothes for their children’s picture day at school and then return to the campground, but those plans quickly changed.

Click here to read the full story on the RTV6 website.

Also On 106.7 WTLC: