Wendy’s Fans Create Petition For Plant-Based Burgers

Fast food restaurants like KFC and Burger King are jumping aboard the plant-based bandwagon, but Wendy’s has yet to adopt the trend. Fans of the burger joint are so upset, they’ve created a Change.org petition demanding the burger alternative.

The petition has already racked up 25,000 signatures. The plea, which went live online a few weeks back, is looking to snag 10,000 more.

“I am not able to enjoy any meal options at my nearby Wendy’s because my diet has changed to exclude options that involve animal cruelty,” the creator Lana Weidgenant wrote, adding that she used to love a good frostie burger combo. “I would be more than happy to become a regular customer at Wendy’s again if [they] were to catch up to their competitors at Burger King, Carl’s Jr., and Hardee’s in carrying a plant-based burger for customers to enjoy.”

