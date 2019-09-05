Family and friends devastated after the murder of a Gas City 10-year-old

GAS CITY — It was a tragic end in the search for a missing 10-year-old girl in Gas City.
Skylea Carmack’s body was found early Wednesday<https://www.theindychannel.com/news/local-news/crime/body-of-missing-10-year-old-girl-found-in-shed-behind-home> morning in a plastic bag in a shed behind her home.
Skylea’s stepmother, Amanda Carmack, has been accused and arrested for the strangulation and murder of the 10-year-old girl on Saturday night when she was reported missing.<https://www.theindychannel.com/news/local-news/search-for-missing-gas-city-girl-continues>
Family and friends are left devastated with the loss of an innocent life taken away from them too soon. They remember the 10-year-old as a joyful kid.
