Actor Cuba Gooding’s trial on a misdemeanor groping charge is being delayed until October 10th. The Hollywood heavyweight was in court in New York Tuesday for jury selection, dressed in a gray suit and tie and smiling and waving for the cameras. The 51-year-old Oscar winner is accused of grabbing a woman’s breast when she sat down next to him at a rooftop bar in Manhattan last June. Gooding has pleaded not guilty insisting that nothing happened.

(Source-CNN)

Also On 106.7 WTLC: