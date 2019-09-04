Work on Speedway Hotel to Resume Soon for 2020 Opening

INDIANAPOLIS — The town of Speedway will be a busy place this week with all the Brickyard 400 activity.

What isn’t busy, however, is work on the new hotel at 16th Street and Main Street.

Work stopped on the Hilton Tapestry Hotel several weeks ago. RTV6 contacted the town of Speedway and the developer, Loftus Robinson, to see what’s going on.

A town spokesperson said they were informed there was going to be a work stoppage. Drew Loftus told RTV6 they are working through design coordination and approvals and full construction will be back underway soon.

