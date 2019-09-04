Suspected Drunk Driver Hits Pedestrians in Boone County

ADVANCE — Officials in Boone County said a suspected drunk driver struck five pedestrians, including a baby and two toddlers, who were on a walk Tuesday night.

Boone County Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Chris Burcham said Melody Thomas, 47, and her daughter, Jenna Thomas, 23, were walking Jenna’s eight-month-old son and Melody’s two other grandchildren at 7 p.m. Tuesday near Wall and Maple Streets in Advance when a red Chevrolet Cavalier driven by a Lebanon man struck them from behind.

Jenna Thomas carried her baby while she and her mother pushed the two toddlers in strollers, according to Burcham.

