Apple Unveling Upcoming iPhone September 10th

It’s that time of year…and I’m not talking about pumpkin spice. Apple will hold their iPhone release event on September 10th at Apple Park in California which will give insiders an exclusive look at the new iPhone. New features include three cameras and a night vision upgrade. There will be three models, iPhone 11, 11 Pro and 11 Pro Max. There is also word each model will carry a better battery.

Source: https://www.itp.net/new-tech/88940-apple-will-unveil-the-upcoming-iphone-on-september-10

