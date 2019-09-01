Indy
HomeIndy

IndyGo Red Line bus struck by hit-and-run driver in downtown Indianapolis

Bus On City Street

Source: William Sonvico / EyeEm / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — A driver struck an IndyGo Red Line bus and took off Sunday afternoon in downtown Indianapolis.

Around 1 p.m., the crash happened near West Mayland and Illinois streets when a truck turned from the right side of the bus to go left onto Illinois Street and struck the bus.

BREAKING NEWS: We just had an accident. A car turned in front of our #RedLine bus. We hit the truck and the driver sped off.

The bus driver was not at fault.

This was a hit and run!

The bus driver was not at fault.

This was a hit and run!

Everyone on board is ok.  @IndyGoBus @rtv6 pic.twitter.com/YFQrvcL2lp

Source: theindychannel.com

accident , city bus , indy go , Red Line

Also On 106.7 WTLC:
Latest
Photos
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close