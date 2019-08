Six-time U.S. Open champion Serena Williams is safely through to the second round in New York. The eighth-seeded American easily dispatched former champion Maria Sharapova 6-1, 6-1 in Monday’s first round at Flushing Meadows in just under an hour. It was the first time the two rivals have ever played at the U.S. Open. And it was Williams’ 19th straight win against Sharapova. 20-2 in overall meetings.

(Source-ESPN)

