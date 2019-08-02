Lamar Odom Has A New Boo? [PHOTOS]

Lamar Odom is looking good and showing off his new fitness boo!

Her name is Sabrina Parr and she is a fitness guru based on her social media. The couple posted a photo to their respective Instagram pages on Friday morning with the caption “What we have is much more than they can see”

It looks like Odom is moving on and doing better! Check out more photos of his new boo!

See Also:

So How Come Lamar Odom Is No Longer with BIG3?

Lamar Odom Says He Used A Prosthetic Penis To Pass Drug Test

Lamar Odom Reveals He’s a Sex Addict, Has Slept With Over 2K Women