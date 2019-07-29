Neil DeGrasse Tyson Misconduct Case Closed

Neil DeGrasse Tyson is keeping his job following the conclusion of a sexual misconduct investigation. The celebrity scientist is the director of the American Museum of Natural History’s Hayden Planetarium in New York City.

Tyson was accused by two women last year of sexual harassment. A museum spokeswoman told the New York Times Friday that it’s investigation into the allegations is complete, and that based on the results, Dr. Tyson will remain the director of the Hayden Planetarium.

The museum gave no further details, and called it a confidential personnel matter.

