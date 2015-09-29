Hip-hop’s next generation is making the new this week and it’s not all good. Hip-hop pioneer and current star of CBS ‘s NCIS: Los Angeles and Spike’s Lip Sync Battle, LL Cool J may have to face some investigation in real life. His 26-year-old son, Najee Smith, (pictured, with his mother, Simone) a 2014 college graduate, was arrested in New York after his birthday celebration got a little out of hand.

The N.Y. Daily News reports:

Najee Smith is facing criminal trespass charges in connection with a 3:15 a.m. altercation inside the Catch Rooftop on Ninth Ave. near W. 13th St., officials said.

The scion to the “Mamma Said Knock You Out” rapper had just celebrated his birthday Monday and was apparently intoxicated when he caused a disturbance inside the club, police sources said.

When a club employee asked him to leave, he refused, and fought off bouncers as they took him to the ground level and called police, officials said. Smith, L.L. Cool J’s eldest son, made a stir online in 2012 when he tweeted photos of himself sitting on the toilet and then having sex, according to obnoxioustelevision.com.

Hip-Hop’s Next Generation: LL Cool J’s Son Arrested In New York, JoJo Simmons Is Having A Baby [PHOTO] was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

