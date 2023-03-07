HomeRadio One Exclusives

Whats An Interlude You KNOW Should’ve Been A Song?

We Sure Do Love Our Interludes

We encountered a TikTok post that sparked a convo we didn’t think we needed! Almost every album has one, and almost all of us have a fav, so with that being said, what’s YOUR favorite interlude?

Scroll below to see what our favs are:

1. Jill Scott – Crown Royal

2. Carl Thomas – Hey Now

3. J.Cole – Mo Money

4. Trey Songz – Passion Interlude

5. Kanye West – My Way

6. SZA – Wavy

7. Earth, Wind & Fire – Beijo aka Brazillian Rhyme

8. Miguel – Girl With The Tattoo Enter.lewd

9. Drake – Cameras / Good Ones Go Interlude

10. Kanye West – All Of The Lights

11. J Dilla – Love Jones

12. Medley:Summer Love / Set the Mood

13. Beyoncé ft Kendrick Lamar – Nile

14. Janet Jackson – Topic

