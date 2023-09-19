‘What You Need To Know:’ Celebrating Black and Brown Unity and More! was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

1. Can the Conductor of House Republicans Stop the Shutdown Train? Source:Getty Can the Conductor of House Republicans Stop the Shutdown Train? What You Need to Know: House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R) began another week with the clock ticking down to a September 30 shutdown. Over the weekend, different factions of House Republicans agreed on a short-term solution to a long-term issue: keeping the government running for months, if not years, instead of 30-day increments. The conservative bill in the House will only move to keep the government running until to October 31. Reports indicate the conservative solution does not have full support of Senate Republicans, and not even full support of House Republicans.

2. ¡Viva México! Celebrating Black and Brown Unity Source:Getty ¡Viva México! Celebrating Black and Brown Unity WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY KHAMERON RILEY What You Need to Know: September 16 is Mexican Independence Day. In addition to celebrating the day Mexico fought to liberate itself from Spain, the What You Need to Know newsletter remembers Mexican Independence Day and the history of Black and Brown unity. The history of Black and Brown unity dates well before the 20th century and spans across the Americas. From the 1830s to the Emancipation Proclamation in 1863, Mexican abolitionists helped countless enslaved Black people cross the southern border to live a free life. In fact, Mexicans would often put up a fight against vigilantes and bounty hunters from Texas looking for escaped enslaved people. Moreover, Mexican laborers in Texas befriended enslaved people and acted as guides to help them escape south. Today, according to the 2020 census, nearly three million people in Mexico happily identify as Black-Mexican.

3. McDonald’s Ending Self-Serve Soda Machines: A Casualty of COVID-19 Source:Getty McDonald’s Ending Self-Serve Soda Machines: A Casualty of COVID-19 What You Need to Know: McDonald’s, the global leader in fast-food, is undergoing some substantial changes in response to shifting consumer preferences and heightened concerns about cleanliness and safety. One noticeable transformation is the gradual removal of self-serve soda machines from McDonald’s outlets across the United States by 2032. This strategic decision aims to align with evolving dining trends and ensure a consistent and secure experience for customers and staff alike. (READ MORE)

4. Vikings Running Back Receives Racist Messages After Loss to Philadelphia Eagles Source:Getty Vikings Running Back Receives Racist Messages After Loss to Philadelphia Eagles 3 MINUTE READ WRITTEN AND CONTRIBUTED BY COY MALONE What You Need to Know: Minnesota Vikings running back Alexander Mattison received more than 60 messages through his Instagram account, including several that used the N-word and other slurs, after the team’s 34-28 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. Mattison rushed for 28 yards on eight carries and lost a first-quarter fumble. “I really could care less. But this s— is unacceptable,” said Mattison, who posted two of the messages on his Instagram story. Both called for him to commit suicide. Mattison went on to say that he hopes the people who sent the messages reflect on what they said. “…Under my helmet, I am a human, a father, a son. This is sick.”