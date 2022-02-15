Valentine’s Day Styling: These Celebs Showed Out In These Sexy Looks

HomeArts & Entertainment

Valentine’s Day may be for the lovers, but it also is a holiday that promotes self-love. And if you’re like me, slipping into a piece of lingerie that accentuates my features makes me feel extra sexy and appreciative of my body. Every Valentine’s Day, our favorite celebrity women take to social media to show off their stuff in sexy attire in honor of the occasion.

This year Lil’ Kim, Chloe Bailey, Phaedra Parks, Marlo Hampton, Normani and Monica gave us a taste of their bedroom style in Valentine’s inspired looks that set the ‘Gram on fire. See their sexy looks, below:

1. Lil’ Kim

Lil’ Kim gave us blonde baddie in a pink Savage X Fenty body stocking. She paired the spicy look with a pair of nude sandals.

2. La La

Va va voom! La La came through in a red corset with mesh detail and burgundy hair to match. 

3. Monica

Monica gave us melanin and body-ody in this black lace teddy that showed off all her tattoos.

4. Marlo

On Valentine’s Day, we wear red. Marlo’s hot look was styled by K The Stylist and Hot Like Fire. She captioned the photo, “Cupid called, he wants his arrow back.”

5. Tamron Hall

Tamron Hall gave us a Valentine’s Day look in this red and white ankle length gown she wore on her show.

6. Normani

Red hot! Normani left little to the imagination in this red corset top and bikini bottom.

7. Chloe Bailey

Chloe Bailey gave us big hair and big views in this sultry red backless dress.

8. Phaedra Parks

Phaedra Park is giving us southern belle vibes with a mix of feathers in her flamboyant Valentine’s Day look.

