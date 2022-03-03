Tucker Carlson Shamelessly Asks Why President Biden Didn’t Share Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT Score

WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Tucker Carlson seemingly enjoys nothing more than stirring up some nonsense theory to discredit anything that stands in opposition to his narrow-minded views. The Fox News host took aim at President Joe Biden by shamelessly asking why didn’t he share the LSAT score of U.S. Supreme Court justice nominee Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson

During a Wednesday night (March 2) broadcast, Carlson turned his attention towards President Biden’s nomination of Brown Jackson and stated that the American people should know if she is, in his words, a “once in a lifetime legal talent” as if her rise to the top was some kind of fluke. What makes this especially heinous on Carlson’s part is that Brown Jackson has been vetted by GOP superstars like Paul Ryan, and has enjoyed strong bipartisan support due to her record.

None of this is surprising as many observers knew that the flood of critiques and attacks on her character was heading in Brown Jackson’s direction, but her qualifications are more than notable. Carlson is sowing seeds of mistrust as Judge Brown Jackson ahead of her confirmation hearing in front of the U.S. Senate where she’ll need to win over staunch conservatives who hope that their advantage remains among the seats at the High Court.

On Twitter, folks rightly blasted Carlson for his ridiculous utterance regarding Judge Kentanji Brown Jackson’s LSAT score, with one user on Twitter remarking how doing so at the elite level of schooling Brown Jackson received is typically frowned upon.

We all know the real reason this punchable twit said what he did. Check out other reactions from Twitter below.

