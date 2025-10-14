Trailblazing Neo-Soul Artist D’ Angelo Dead At 51

Iconic neo-soul singer D’ Angelo has died, on October 14, 2025, after a private battle with pancreatic cancer, TMZ reports. He was 51 years old. According to their report, sources connected to his family and his former manager Kedar Massenberg confirmed his passing.

In a statement from the family on Fader:

“The shining star of our family has dimmed his light for us in this life…After a prolonged and courageous battle with cancer, we are heartbroken to announce that Michael D’Angelo Archer, known to his fans around the world as D’Angelo, has been called home, departing this life today, October 14th, 2025. We are saddened that he can only leave dear memories with his family, but we are eternally grateful for the legacy of extraordinarily moving music he leaves behind. We ask that you respect our privacy during this difficult time but invite you all join us in mourning his passing while also celebrating the gift of song that he has left for the world.”

Whispers about his reported death began circulating early Tuesday, with professor and podcaster Marc Lamont Hill tweeting, “My sources tell me that D’Angelo has passed. Wow. I have no words. May he rest in perfect peace.” His death comes months after the tragic vehicular death of his former lover Angie Stone.

D’Angelo Pancreatic Cancer Battle

D’Angelo, real name Michael Eugene Archer, was a trailblazer in the neo-soul movement of the 90s alongside artists like D’Angelo, Erykah Badu, and Maxwell. Fans and supporters have taken to social media to remember the prolific artist with clips of his songs and performances.

Earlier this year, D’Angelo cancelled his appearance at the Roots Picnic. It was set to be his first performance in three years. He told, “disappointed” not to be able to make the show but was recovering from “an unforeseen medical delay regarding surgery [he] had earlier this year,” Pitchfork reported in May. They added, “And he’s been advised that the performance ‘could further complicate matters’ as he recovers.” It is now speculated the cancellation may have been related to his battle with pancreatic cancer.

D’Angelo Left An Indelible Mark On Music

D’Angelo commanded the music scene in 1995 with his debut album “Brown Sugar,” that spawned hits like “Brown Sugar” and “Lady.” He would go on to win four Grammys, including Best R&B Album for “Voodoo” (2000),” “Black Messiah” (2016), Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Untitled (How Does It Feel) and Best R&B Song for “Really Love” (2016).”

The crooner dated the late Angie Stone for four years and welcomed one son Michael, who was born in 1998.

Celebrity Reactions

Jill Scott is one of the first celebrities to react to D’Angelo’s passing. Despite never meeting the musical visionary, she tweeted, “I told you a long time ago-You ain’t gon understand everything & everything ain’t meant 4 U ,nor I, to understand. I never met D’Angelo but I love him, respect him, admire his gift. This loss HURTS!! Love to my family that are family to him. I’m so sorry. R.I.P. GENIUS.”

Ironically, she had thanked D’Angelo and other neo-soul visionaries 19 hours ago.

Doja Cat offered her condolences to the D’Angelo family.

