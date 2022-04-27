WTLC Featured Video CLOSE

Serena Williams’ legendary professional tennis career has earned her many accolades (23 Grand Slam titles) and a ton of money. Now she can add her own Nike campus building called the SW to that list. The iconic sportswear brand announced the massive Serena Williams Building is set to open this week at its Beaverton, Oregon location.

Nike boasts the massive structure clocks in at 1 million square feet and is the equivalent of 140 full-size tennis courts, making it the most prominent building on the Nike campus. The building features 140,000 square feet of showrooms, a 140-seat Olympia Theater named after her daughter, a color lab, and a materials library. The SW will also be the location where Nike’s consumer creation team will develop innovative ideas and continue to “create the future of sport.”

In an Instagram post, Williams showed off the SW and explained in the caption how its construction is an accomplishment of one of her many life goals.

There is something to be said about setting goals…

When I was just a kid I visited the @nike campus and I saw that athletes get buildings! After that visit, I knew I wanted two things; to be a Nike athlete and to have a building. I set my goals high. I knew I would have to be elite, and not only the best, but someone that changes the course of sport. And now, here we are – officially unveiling the Serena building at the Nike campus. Blood sweat and many tears, many trophies – it is beyond an honor and giving me chill bumps. I am so grateful to Nike and the Nike team. Can you believe it? I have a BUILDING Y’ALL!!! This is CRAZY!!!

Serena Williams joins other Nike athletes, Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James, women’s soccer legend Mia Hamm, and Olympic marathon runner Benoit Samuelson.

You can peep more photos of the SW building in the gallery below.

Photo: Nike / Jeremy Bittermann /Courtesy of Nike

The GOAT Serena Williams The Latest Nike Athlete To Get Her Own Building was originally published on cassiuslife.com