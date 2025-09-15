The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Two voices defined an era.

Two women redefined what R&B could be.

Brandy and Monica—icons in their own right—forever changed the culture when they came together on one of the biggest duets in music history: The Boy Is Mine.

Now, for the first time, they return to the stage—together—to celebrate their timeless catalogs, their impact, and their legacy.

From the soulful ballads that broke our hearts to the anthems that kept us dancing, this tour is a journey through 25 years of hits, harmony, and history.

RELATED: John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

1. Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days) 2. Before You Walk Out of My Life 3. Angel of Mine 4. For You I Will 5. So Gone 6. Everything to Me 7. I Wanna Be Down 8. Baby 9. Best Friend 10. Almost Doesn’t Count 11. Full Moon 12. Have You Ever? 13. Brokenhearted (Brandy ft. Monica on harmonies) 14. Slow Jams (tribute medley, Usher vocals on track) 15. The First Night 16. Knock Knock 17. Just Right for Me 18. What About Us? 19. Sitting Up in My Room 20. Afrodisiac 21. Missing You (Brandy joins Monica, tribute ballad) 22. The Boy Is Mine (Brandy & Monica – full performance, encore closer)