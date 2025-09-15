Listen Live
All News

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Published on September 15, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)

The Boy Is Mine: 25 Years Later Tour Setlist

Two voices defined an era.
Two women redefined what R&B could be.
Brandy and Monica—icons in their own right—forever changed the culture when they came together on one of the biggest duets in music history: The Boy Is Mine.

Now, for the first time, they return to the stage—together—to celebrate their timeless catalogs, their impact, and their legacy.

Related Stories

From the soulful ballads that broke our hearts to the anthems that kept us dancing, this tour is a journey through 25 years of hits, harmony, and history.

RELATED: John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

1. Don’t Take It Personal (Just One of Dem Days)

2. Before You Walk Out of My Life

3. Angel of Mine

4. For You I Will

5. So Gone

6. Everything to Me

7. I Wanna Be Down

8. Baby

9. Best Friend

10. Almost Doesn’t Count

11. Full Moon

12. Have You Ever?

13. Brokenhearted (Brandy ft. Monica on harmonies)

14. Slow Jams (tribute medley, Usher vocals on track)

15. The First Night

16. Knock Knock

17. Just Right for Me

18. What About Us?

19. Sitting Up in My Room

20. Afrodisiac

21. Missing You (Brandy joins Monica, tribute ballad)

22. The Boy Is Mine (Brandy & Monica – full performance, encore closer)

More from 106.7 WTLC
Trending
Eskenazi Suicide Prevention 2025 Header
Events

Suicide Prevention Awareness Month with Eskenazi Health

Celebrity Sightings In New York - September 10, 2025
Entertainment

The Fix: Meagan Good Gushes over Her Marriage

The Queens 4 Legends
14 Items
All News

THE QUEENS 4 LEGENDS: TOUR SETLIST

Indianapolis
Local

Brownsburg community supports two Black teens after racist incident

WTLC
Entertainment

Contact 106.7 WTLC

John Legend Event
20 Items
All News

John Legend Get Lifted: Tour Setlist

106.7 WTLC

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close