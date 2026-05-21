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Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums

Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night

Drake is once again proving why he’s one of the biggest artists in music industry after dropping three albums in a single night.

Published on May 21, 2026

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Drake is once again proving why he’s one of the biggest artists in music industry after dropping three albums in a single night.

After making fans wait three years for his next solo release, the Toronto superstar returned with not just ICEMAN, but also HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR. Leading the charge, ICEMAN is project to move around 475K first-week units, while both HABIBTI and MAID OF HONOUR are expected to bring in 120K each.

Altogether, Drizzy is looking at a massive 715K combined first-week units across the trilogy. That alone is a huge moment, but the numbers don’t stop there. His classic album Take Care also re-entered the Top 20, showing just how that body work stood the test of time nearly 15 years later.

Fans have flooding social media debating which of three prokects is the strongest, with ICEMAN currently leading most conversations online. The rollout itself has also become a moment in Hip-Hop, with many calling it one of the boldest album drops of Drake’s career.

On May 15, Spotify crowned the OVO rapper as the most-streamed artist in single day, while ICEMAN became the most-streamed album of 2026 in one day. The project intro track, “Make Them Cry,” is also currently the most-streamed song of the year on the platform.


Even though the trilogy has received mixed reviews from some listeners, that hasn’t slowed the numbers down at all. The success marks Drake’s 14th career chart-topping project, allowing him to surpass Michael Jackson.

Drake Is On Pace To Make History After Dropping Three Albums In One Night was originally published on hiphopwired.com

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