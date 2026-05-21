Win Tickets: Ari Lennox Roadtrip
Enter below to win an Ari Lennox Roadtrip to see her in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 5, 2026.
- Two (2) tickets to see Ari Lennox in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 5, 2026
- • Two (2) Meet & Greet passes with Ari Lennox
- • One (1) hotel night stay in Cincinnati, Ohio
The winner will be announced live on Monday, June 1st during the 12 O’Clock Workout Mix on 106.7 WTLC.
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