Win Tickets: Ari Lennox Roadtrip

Enter below to win an Ari Lennox Roadtrip to see her in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 5, 2026.

Two (2) tickets to see Ari Lennox in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 5, 2026

• Two (2) Meet & Greet passes with Ari Lennox

• One (1) hotel night stay in Cincinnati, Ohio

The winner will be announced live on Monday, June 1st during the 12 O’Clock Workout Mix on 106.7 WTLC.