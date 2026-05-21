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Win Tickets: Ari Lennox Roadtrip

Published on May 21, 2026

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• Two (2) tickets to see Ari Lennox in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 5, 2026 • Two (2) Meet & Greet passes with Ari Lennox • One (1) hotel night stay in Cincinnati, Ohio

Enter below to win an Ari Lennox Roadtrip to see her in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 5, 2026.

  • Two (2) tickets to see Ari Lennox in Cincinnati, Ohio on June 5, 2026
  • • Two (2) Meet & Greet passes with Ari Lennox
  • • One (1) hotel night stay in Cincinnati, Ohio

The winner will be announced live on Monday, June 1st during the 12 O’Clock Workout Mix on 106.7 WTLC.

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