The Biggest Songs Turning 30 Years Old in 2026

Hard to believe, but some of the biggest songs in music history are officially hitting the 30-year mark in 2026. From radio-dominating anthems to emotional classics that still spark instant nostalgia, these tracks didn’t just top the charts—they defined an era. Whether they remind you of road trips, school dances, or turning up the volume on your favorite station, these songs continue to stand the test of time. Let’s rewind to the biggest hits turning 30 this year and revisit the music that shaped a generation.
1. Spice Girls – “Wannabe”
2. Fugees – “Killing Me Softly With His Song”
3. No Doubt – “Don’t Speak”
4. Mariah Carey – “Always Be My Baby”
5. Toni Braxton – “Un-Break My Heart”
6. En Vogue – “Don’t Let Go (Love)”
7. Mariah Carey & Boyz II Men – “One Sweet Day”
8. The Cardigans – “Lovefool”
9. Alanis Morissette – Ironic
10. The Tony Rich Project – Nobody Knows
