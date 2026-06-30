30 Times Teyana Taylor’s Fashion Gave Us Both Androgynous And Hollywood Glamour

Kevin Winter

Teyana Taylor, 35, has spent the last decade transforming herself from one of entertainment’s most underrated talents into a global force across music, film, fashion, and culture. Now, she’s adding yet another milestone to an already remarkable career.

On June 28, the multi-hyphenate star was honored with the 2026 BET Awards Icon of the Year Award, recognizing her extraordinary impact across entertainment and beyond. The honor is reserved for “someone whose impact isn’t measured in years but in the undeniable weight they carry in every room, every conversation, and every corner of the culture they touch,” according to PEOPLE.

Taylor received the prestigious award for her influence in music, acting, directing, and fashion. The emotional moment became even more memorable when Janet Jackson presented her with the honor. As Taylor sat in the audience, visibly overwhelmed with emotion, she wiped away tears before making her way to the stage to accept the award.

The Grammy Award-winning icon praised Taylor’s trailblazing career, saying she loved watching her “defy expectations, rewrite the rules and lead with an unstoppable work ethic.” She added, “As long as you remain close to God your light will forever shine bright.”

The recognition capped off what has already been a career-defining year for Taylor. Along with being named BET’s Icon of the Year, she also took home Best Actress for her starring role in One Battle After Another, as well as Video Director of the Year and the Fashion Vanguard Award, celebrating both her creative vision and influence on style.

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Earlier this year, Taylor also earned one of Hollywood’s highest honors with her first-ever Academy Award nomination for Best Supporting Actress at the 98th Oscars for One Battle After Another, further cementing her place as one of the industry’s most dynamic performers.

Of course, fashion has always been one of Taylor’s greatest superpowers. Whether she’s commanding a red carpet in couture or redefining menswear-inspired tailoring, she consistently proves that personal style has no limits. She effortlessly blends masculine and feminine elements, making every appearance feel fearless, fresh, and unforgettable. Simply put, Teyana Taylor is one of the best-dressed stars of her generation.

Here are 30 times Teyana Taylor served androgynous edge, high-fashion glamour, and unapologetic confidence.

1. TEYANA TAYLOR AT THE 2026 BET AWARDS

Source: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty

Taylor turned the 2026 BET Awards into her own personal runway from the moment she stepped onto the red carpet.

On Saturday, the singer and actress arrived at Los Angeles’ Peacock Theater wearing a dramatic burgundy Stéphane Rolland couture gown featuring a sculpted bodice, architectural hips, and intricate beaded detailing across the bust. She completed the monochromatic statement with a coordinating oversized hat, sleek straight hair, minimal gold bracelets, and glamorous makeup highlighted by a bold eye and glossy nude lip.

Later in the evening, Taylor switched into an equally striking look, a vibrant cobalt-blue pleated halter gown from Tom Ford Resort 2026. The daring design featured a dramatic open back that perfectly balanced elegance with modern sensuality.

While accepting her Icon of the Year Award, Taylor delivered one of the night’s most inspiring speeches.

“I believe greatness isn’t measured by how many people stand beneath you. It’s measured by how many people stand beside you because you’re willing to reach back,” she told the crowd.