Taylor Rooks is the perfect combination of beauty, brains and talent. As a top spots anchor in her field, she isn’t afraid to lean into her feminine energy and sex appeal. Rooks turned heads in a shimmering sheer Retrofête gown at the GQ Global Creativity Awards, on Thursday night. Her hair was the perfect bob length to accentuate the olive gown.

Erykah Badu, her daughter Puma, Michaela Coel, Lewis Hamilton and “Euphoria’s” Hunter Schafer were also in attendance. GQ’s second annual event brought Hollywood to NYC for a fashionable evening honoring Hamilton, Schafer and others. Hosted by JB Smoove, the black-tie event “celebrates the new and very now paradigm of what drives cultural influence in 2024,” said Will Welch, GQ Global Editorial Director, on the GQ website.

Badu commanded the purple carpet in an eccentric Marni look proving she never met a carpet she couldn’t slay. While Badu donned a tall furry hat, black and white leather trench, festive fishnet stockings, white socks and pumps, Puma opted for a fun and flirty off-white skirt set. Badu complete her look with a floor-length red and white scarf for hair and oversized bag, a popping red lip and eye makeup.

Lewis Hamilton, who covers GQ’s Global Creativity Awards Issue, looked dapper, per usual, in Dior men. With his locks neatly pulled into a ponytail and signature nose earrings, the skilled racer brought that fine male energy to the carpet.

Michael Coel was also a style standout. The uber stylish actress was on-trend in leather top and skirt with gold jewelry. Erykah and Puma gave us a mother/daughter slay. Keep scrolling for more GQ Global Creativity Awards purple carpet looks.

Taylor Rooks Rocks Head-Turning Sheer Dress On The GQ Global Creativity Awards Purple Carpet was originally published on hellobeautiful.com