Happy Birthday! The 9 Best Reggie Miller Pacers Moments

Indiana’s adopted son celebrates his birthday today! On August 24th, 1965, Reginald Wayne Miller was born in Riverside, California. The Cali Kid enjoyed an amazing career at UCLA which included an NIT championship in the 1984-85 season and finishing second in all-time scoring at UCLA behind only Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.
But on June 22, 1987, with the 11th pick in the NBA Draft, the Indiana Pacers selected Miller and the rest is history. Miller enjoyed an amazing career with the Pacers, basically putting the team on the map. Miller helped the Pacers become one of the best teams in the NBA, battling it out with Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls, Patrick Ewing (and Spike Lee), and the New York Knicks. Miller would eventually lead the Pacers to the NBA Finals in 2000 but fell to Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, and the Los Angeles Lakers.
In his 18-year career, all with the Pacers, Miller would become a 5-time NBA All-Star (1990, 1995, 1996, 1998, 2000) and one of the best 3-point shooters and fiercest competitors in NBA history.
To celebrate our main man Reggie Miller, here are some of the biggest moments in his career.
1. “Eight points in nine seconds”
1995 Eastern Conference Semi-Finals was expected to be a dogfight between Patrick Ewing and the New York Knicks and the Indiana Pacers. The questions of who would take over the East after the retirement of Michael Jordan. Game 1 became one of the most talked-about games in NBA history when in the 4th quarter with 18.7 seconds left in the game and down 105-99, Miller would hit a three, steal the ball to hit another 3 and hit 2 free throws to win 107-105.
2. 25 Points In The 4th/Spike Lee Choke
The Reggie Miller “choke” gesture aimed at Film Director Spike Lee became the focal point of a long rivalry between the Knicks, Lee and The Pacers. Miller scored 25 points in the 4th quarter (39 total) and defeated the Knicks 93–86 in game 5 of the 1994 Eastern Conference Finals.
3. Game Winner Over Michael Jordan
Shove or no shove (it wasn’t) but one of the biggest shots of Miller’s career came over his fiercest rival Michael Jordan in1998 Eastern Conference Finals to even the series.
4. Reggie Miller Fights Michael Jordan
Who would dare throw a punch at Michael Jordan in his prime? Reggie Miller!
5. Reggie Brings Home The Gold
Miller was a key component for Dream Team 2, clinching the gold at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics with a 20-point performance.
6. 57 Points
On November 28, 1992, Miller scored 57 points against the Charlotte Hornets. For you 3-pointer fans, Miller hit only 4 3-pointers.
7. Reggie Miller Drafted By The Pacers
8. Reggie Miller Goes To The Hall of Fame
In September 2012, Miller was inducted into the Hall of Fame with fellow Pacers legend Mel Daniels.
9. Reggie Miller Show
If you didn’t know, Reggie Miller had his own talk show! Every Saturday from 1996-97 you could watch the Reggie Miller Show on WHTR Channel 13!