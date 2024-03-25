Red Carpet Rundown: The Beautiful Black Women At HB x MN’s ‘Women To Know’ Dinner

Industry it girls converged at Girl & The Goat, in Los Angeles, for HelloBeautiful x MadameNoire’s inaugural “Women To Know” dinner on Wednesday, March 20. The downtown hotspot was the backdrop for an empowering and stylish evening honoring Black women Hollywood executives for our annual

Niija Kuykendall, Amber Rasberry, Tara Duncan, Nicole Brown, and Alana Mayo (who was not present) — wore chic black looks as they mingled with attendees at the swanky hot spot. The HelloBeautiful and MadameNoire teams, Oracle media CEO Jordan Benston, and fashion/beauty journalists brought their best looks to the red carpet before enjoying shared hors d’oeuvres, drinks, and a pre-fix menu.

“The Women to Know dinner was an homage to the female executives we honored and a celebration of the incredible contributions they’ve made,” said Allison McGevna, SVP of Content at iOneDigital. “We wanted to make sure they felt as special and dynamic as they are, so it was all about great food, great guests, and a beautiful venue.”

McGevna, who showed off her sartorial style in a three-piece pinstripe suit by Express was a visual representation of standing on business in SJP heels.n”The fashion for the dinner was an homage to the female executives we honored. My look was all about flipping ‘power dressing’ on its head – a classic pinstripe power suit and tie, but with big curly hair, glam makeup, and glitzy heels. It’s a testament to how we don’t need to fit into anyone’s box and modern power dressing can be done on our own terms.”

Additional executives in the room came from powerhouses like Apple, Disney, Roc Nation, and more. Press from The Hollywood Reporter, Variety, and People were in attendance as well. Keep scrolling for more style moments from the Women To Know dinner.

