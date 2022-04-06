HomeCelebrity News

Paula Patton Addresses Filthy Fried Fowl Fiasco, Says Mom Seasons Oil Too, Twitter Still Irate

Paula Patton had the Internet clutching its pearls when a video of her fried chicken techniques went viral for all the wrongs reasons. She has responded in the sweetest way possible—she actually thanked people for the comments—but the jokes are going to be eternal because, seasoning grease, really?

In the initial clip, Patton shared a fried chicken demo that included her barely “rinsing” her chicken and choosing to season the wings when they were already cooking in the grease. Even someone who has never spent a moment on The Food Network was wondering what in the hell is going on?

After much chatter about the multiple fried chicken preparation violations, Patton took to social media to address the situation, and she took it all in stride and with laughter.

“I just wanted to respond and say listen, I get it. It might look crazy,” explained Patton, before hurling her mom under the bus. “It is the way we do it—my mom taught me; it is my mom’s recipe.”

She also addressed the filthy fowl situations, adding, “I do believe in washing the chicken. And maybe the way the video was edited, it looked like I don’t wash it long enough, but I definitely do because I feed it to my son. And I sent it to his whole school; that batch I made, I made it for his school.”

The whole school got that chicken, though? Pray for them.

Peep more slander and reactions in the gallery. But after a response like that, can you even still be mad at her?

