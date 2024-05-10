Listen Live
#MothersDay: Check Out Our 2024 Mother’s Day Cocktail & Drinks Roundup

Published on May 10, 2024

White heart, champagne bottle and a red rose on a rustic wooden table, romantic love concept for Valentine's, Mother’s or Father’s day, copy space, top view from above

The mad rush for gifts and the like for Mother’s Day should mostly be behind some of us, and shame on you if you haven’t handled that business (just kidding). If the mother in your life is into sipping on her special day, then we have just the Mother’s Day cocktail and drinks roundup for you.

Breaking the wall a bit, I didn’t grow up in a household of people who enjoyed drinking. My mother has the equivalent of four wine coolers per year around her birthday even though she loves how cocktails look. So while I won’t be able to whip up one of the beauties I have listed below, I do hope one day she’ll allow me to craft something in her honor.

Back to the roundup, we’ve got some brands here that have been featured in past roundups and some mighty impressive cocktails exist in this list. We also have some new entries to the Spirit.Ed pages and we hope that you find a new favorite.

Mother’s Day is a day to celebrate the ones who bring life into the world or help nurture and support the lives of others. This goes for our sisters, aunts, cousins, and close family friends. Cheers to all the mothers in the world and enjoy your special day.

Check out the collection of cocktails and drinks below.

Photo: Getty

1. Bourbon Renewal

Bourbon Renewal Source:Angel's Envy

Ingredients:
2 oz Angel’s Envy Bourbon Finished in Port Wine Barrels
3/4 oz Fresh lemon juice
1/2 oz Crème de cassis®
1/2 oz 1:1 simple syrup
1 dash Angostura® bitters

Directions:
Add all ingredients into a cocktail shaker with ice. Shake vigorously. Strain into a highball glass and serve over crushed ice. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

2. Delaware’s Bounty

Delaware's Bounty Source:George Dickel

Ingredients:
1.5 oz George Dickel Bourbon
0.75 oz Peach Syrup
1 oz Fresh Lemon Juice

Steps:
Shake and fine strain into coupe glass. Garnish with grated cinnamon.

3. Expresso Martini

Expresso Martini Source:Captain Morgan

Ingredients:
1.1.5 oz Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum
0.5 oz Mr. Black
1.5 oz Espresso
¼ oz. Simple Syrup

Steps:
Add Captain Morgan Original Spiced Rum, Mr. Black, Simple Syrup, and Espresso to a shaker. Add Ice and shake. Double Strain into a coupe glass and garnish with espresso powder with Captain Morgan stencil.

*Optional: add the same ingredients into a blender with ice and blend

4. Fly Wines

Fly Wines Source:Fly Wines

Founded by Stephanie Franklin in 2023, Fly Wines is a monthly wine subscription service aimed at educating the curious and spotlighting wineries who deserve some shine.

Learn more here.

5. Italian Spritz by Josh Cellars

Italian Spritz by Josh Cellars Source:Josh Cellars

Ingredients:
Josh Cellars Prosecco
Aperol
Soda Water
Orange (for garnish)

Directions:
In a wine glass, combine 3 parts of Josh Cellars Prosecco, 2 parts Aperol and a dash of soda water. Garnish with an orange slice.

6. Lone River Blackberry Ranch Water

Lone River Blackberry Ranch Water Source:Lone River

Founded by Katie Beal Brown, Lone River Ranch Water is a line of RTD canned cocktails featuring the Texas classic, Ranch Water, in various crushable flavors.

Learn more here.

7. Mayan Mule

Mayan Mule Source:Milagro

Ingredients:
2 Parts Milagro Reposado
1/2 Part Fresh Lime Juice
2 Dashes Angostura® Bitters
3 Parts Ginger Beer
Lime Wheel
Mint Sprig

Method: Pour all the ingredients into a highball glass with ice. Stir and garnish with mint sprig and a lime wheel. Enjoy a brighter twist on the classic mule with Milagro’s Mayan Mule.

8. Momtini

Momtini Source:Nolly Prat/Bombay

Ingredients:
1/2 oz St-Germain  
1 oz Nolly Prat Dry Vermouth
1 oz Bombay Sapphire Gin
1 Green Olive

Method: Add ice into a mixing glass. Pour in all of the ingredients. Stir until perfectly diluted and chilled. Pour into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a green olive.

9. Mother Mojito

Mother Mojito Source:Bacardi

Ingredients:
1 1/2 oz Bacardí Lime Flavored Rum
4 oz Bacardí Lime & Soda Real Rum Cocktail
10 Blueberries
6 Mint Leaves
Lime
Mint Sprig

Method: Muddle blueberries in a highball glass then add the mint and gently press to release the oil. Add crushed ice and BACARDI lime flavored Rum and stir to incorporate. Top with BACARDI Lime & Soda Real Rum cocktail and more crushed ice. Garnish with a lime wheel and a mint sprig.

10. Pineapple Martini

Pineapple Martini Source:Smirnoff

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Smirnoff Pineapple
1.5 oz pineapple juice
0.5 oz fresh lime juice
0.25 oz simple syrup
Lime wheel

Steps:
Add Smirnoff Pineapple, pineapple juice, lime juice, and simple syrup to a shaker with ice. Shake well and strain into a chilled martini glass. Garnish with a lime wheel.

11. Roe Highball

Roe Highball Source:Roe & Co

Ingredients:
50 ml Roe & Co
Top with good soda or Tonic (if you have a sweet tooth)

Steps:
Add all ingredients to a highball glass and fill with ice. Stir briefly. Garnish with a slice of fresh grapefruit.

12. Royal Rose

Royal Rose Source:Crown Royal

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Crown Royal Fine De Luxe
0.5 fresh lemon juice
0.5 simple syrup
0.5 sparkling rosé

Steps:
In a shaker with ice, add Crown Royal, lemon juice, simple syrup, and sparkling rosé. Shake and strain into a couple glass. Garnish with a lemon twist.

13. Silver Bullet Shot

Silver Bullet Shot Source:Hpnotiq

INGREDIENTS:
1 OZ. HPNOTIQ
1 OZ. PREMIUM BLANCO TEQUILA

DIRECTIONS:
CHILL INGREDIENTS AND LAYER IN A SHOT GLASS.

14. Spritz Royale

Spritz Royale Source:Hendrick's

Ingredients:
1 1/2 parts HENDRICK’S GIN GRAND CABARET
1/2 part Cranberry
3/4 part Fresh Lemon
3/4 part Simple Syrup
Top with Champagne
3 Cucumber Rounds & Orange Twist to Garnish

Method: Combine ingredients in a wine glass filled with ice. Top with sparkling wine and stir gently. Garnish with cucumber rounds and an orange twist.

15. The 1700

The 1700 Source:Jeptha Creed

2oz Jeptha Creed 4 Grain Bourbon
¼ oz Absinthe
½ oz Luxardo Cherry Juice,
1 Egg White,
½ oz Fresh Lemon Juice,
Garnish with Nutmeg

16. The Matriarch

The Matriarch Source:Santa Teresa 1796

Ingredients:
1.5 oz Santa Teresa 1796
.75 oz Martini Bitter
1 oz Pineapple Juice
.5 oz Lime Juice
.25 oz Simple Syrup

Method: Add all ingredients in shaken tin, add ice, shake and strain over glassware.  

17. The Rose Spritz

The Rose Spritz Source:Gran Coramino

1.5 oz Gran Coramino Cristalino
.5 oz Pomegranate Juice
.5 oz Lime juice
.5 oz Agave
3 drops Rose water
Sparkling Rosé
Rose petal garnish (optional)

INSTRUCTIONS:
Combine all ingredients into a shaker except the Sparkling Rosé. Strain into a coupe and top with Sparkling Rosé. Garnish with a rose petal.

To see the brand’s founder, Kevin Hart, mixing this up, click here.

18. Tropical Michelada

Tropical Michelada Source:Clamato

Ingredients:
Fine sugar (for glass rimming)
1 small bottle beer (about 7 oz.)
4 oz. your favorite Clamato®
2 oz. orange juice
Orange twist for garnish
Lime Ice

Directions:
Run lime across rim of mug. Dip mug in fine sugar to coat evenly. Add ice. Add orange juice and Clamato. Fill mug halfway. Add beer bottle by quickly turning over into mug. Garnish with orange twist.

