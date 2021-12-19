HomeCelebrity News

Meet Chris Brown’s Alleged Third Baby Mom, Diamond Brown [PHOTOS]

Seems like Chris Brown could possibly be adding to his family with a third baby!

Reports speculate that Chris Brown will soon father a third child to his ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown

Diamond Brown is currently pregnant and due any day now. Ex-girlfriend Diamond has posted several pregnancy pics but has not revealed whether Chris Brown is the father or not. The two have reportedly been involved since 2019.

It’s safe to also say that, in the event Chris Brown is indeed the father, that all of his baby mom’s resemble each other and Karrueche.

Does Chris Brown’s Baby Mama Ammika Look Like His Ex Karrueche? [Photos]

Without further ado, meet Chris Brown’s third alleged baby mom and ex-girlfriend, Diamond Brown:

