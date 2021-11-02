HomeCelebrity News

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]

Listen Live Graphics (Indy)
WTLC Featured Video
CLOSE
Kim Kardashian West

Source: Tony Forte/WENN / Tony Forte/WENN

Rumors began swirling after pictures went around the internet of Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at Knott’s Berry Farm.

As reported by E! News, The Halloween fun came shortly after the 41-year-old reality star was spotted with 27-year-old SNL cast member Pete Davidson at Knott’s Scary Farm on Friday, Oct. 29.”

Not to mention, Kim also shared a kiss with Pete during one of her Saturday Night Live Skits!

The pair were at the amusement park hanging with a group, including her sister, Kourtney Kardashian and her fiancé Travis Barker.

In one photo, Kim and Pete were holding hands.

According to sources, the pair of just friends.

RELATED:  Kim Kardashian Actually Did A Fantastic Job On ‘Saturday Night Live’ &amp; Fans Were Happily Surprised

RELATED: Kylie Jenner Is On The Beach Showin’ OFF! [Photos]

RELATED: Best Halloween Costumes & Celeb Looks 2021! [PHOTOS]

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]  was originally published on rnbphilly.com

1.

2.

3.

4.

Latest

Okkurrrr! Rapper Cardi B Will Be Hosting This Year’s American Music Awards

 15 hours ago
01.01.70

These Fluffy Balenciaga Sunglasses Are Set To Be The Next Fashion ‘Must-Haves’

 16 hours ago
01.01.70

Woman Pistol-Whipped During Attempted Robbery At Teyana Taylor Halloween Bash

 17 hours ago
01.01.70
4 items

Are Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Dating! Spotted Holding Hands [RARE PHOTOS]

 17 hours ago
01.29.73

Will Smith Discusses Having Thoughts of Suicide In His New Series

 17 hours ago
06.22.73

Azealia Banks Comes For Dave Chappelle And Boosie Over LGBTQ Comments

 5 days ago
03.17.70

Two Bit ‘Parks and Recreation’ Actor Arrested For Allegedly Defacing George Floyd Statue

 5 days ago
03.18.70
12 items

Twitter’s Jaw Dropped, KeKe Palmer Sang the National Anthem at the World Series!

 7 days ago
01.01.70

Drake Gifted Same Rolls-Royce He Used Fake It Til You Make It In [Video]

 1 week ago
01.01.70
13 items

Goons & Goblins: 13 Spooky Music Videos That Are Perfect For Halloween

 1 week ago
01.01.70
Photos
Close