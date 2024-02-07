Unlike most rappers, there are no snippets of him bobbing his head to his own beats. Instead, paparazzi caught him on the way to the studio (to hopefully put the finishing touches on the album) and he and his wife Bianca Censori’s outfit.

Los Angeles has been experiencing record-breaking rain lately, so of course, West pulled out some ponchos with his spin on them.

The trend of Censori wearing next to nothing continues, as the 29-year-old wore a see-through, thin plastic poncho. Her back is completely exposed, while the strategically placed branding covers up her chest and crotch, keeping them from being completely visible. With her hood on, she finished the outfit with a pair of black boots as she held Ye’s hand.

For his own spin on classic rainwear, Ye swapped a traditional hood for his signature mask, which hid his entire face and matching gloves. Thankfully, he wasn’t also wearing a clear poncho and instead opted for a beige suede one, matching his wife with similar black boots.

Ye has been catching flack for Censori’s revealing outfits, and he even yelled at a TMZ reporter and snatched her phone after she asked if Censori has “free will.”

“Don’t come asking me that dumb a-s sh-t; I’m a person,” he yelled. “You think ’cause you a white woman that you can walk up on me like that and ask me some dumb a-s sh-t like that? Ask me about my wife? Do you have free will or you work for the devil?”

West’s album Vultures is supposed to be released Feb. 9, but with his often delayed albums, things could still change.

In the meantime, see how social media’s reacting to Ye and his wife’s latest fits.

Kanye West Dresses Wife Bianca Censori Completely Naked Under Clear Poncho, Social Media Reacts was originally published on cassiuslife.com