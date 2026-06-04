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Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

From Carmel to Warren Central, Indiana is home to some of the largest public high schools in the Midwest; each with thousands of students.

Published on June 4, 2026

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Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

At some high schools, “packed” is an understatement.

From Carmel to Warren Central, Indiana is home to some of the largest public high schools in the Midwest; each with thousands of students.

Whether you’re a freshman stepping into one of these massive campuses for the first time or a senior counting down the days to graduation, knowing everyone in your school is almost impossible when your school is this big.

With enrollments topping 3,000 and even reaching over 5,000 at some schools, these institutions operate more like small cities than traditional classrooms.

In this post, we’re breaking down the 20 most populated high schools in Indiana.

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1. Indiana Connections Academy (Indianapolis) – 5,475 students (K–12)

2. Carmel High School (Carmel) – 5,200

3. Penn High School (Mishawaka) – ~3,847

4. Fishers High School (Fishers) – 3,664

6. North Central H.S. (Indianapolis) – 3,616

7. Avon High School (Avon) – 3,480

8. Hamilton Southeastern H.S. (Fishers) – 3,445

5. Warren Central High School (Indianapolis) – 3,398

9. Franklin Central H.S. (Indianapolis) – 3,381

10. Brownsburg H.S. (Brownsburg) – 3,318

11. Ben Davis H.S. (Indianapolis) – 3,274

12. Noblesville H.S. (Noblesville) – 3,227

13. Elkhart H.S. (Elkhart) – 3,195

14. Pike H.S. (Indianapolis) – 3,193

15. Indiana Gateway Digital Academy (Clarksville) – 3,107

16. Crown Point H.S. (Crown Point) – 2,998

17. Lake Central H.S. (St. John) – 2,992

18. Center Grove H.S. (Greenwood) – 2,893

19. Lawrence North H.S. (Indianapolis) – 2,832

20. Westfield H.S. (Westfield) – 2,798

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