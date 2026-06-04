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Indiana Top 20 Largest High Schools

At some high schools, “packed” is an understatement.

From Carmel to Warren Central, Indiana is home to some of the largest public high schools in the Midwest; each with thousands of students.

Whether you’re a freshman stepping into one of these massive campuses for the first time or a senior counting down the days to graduation, knowing everyone in your school is almost impossible when your school is this big.

With enrollments topping 3,000 and even reaching over 5,000 at some schools, these institutions operate more like small cities than traditional classrooms.

In this post, we’re breaking down the 20 most populated high schools in Indiana.

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1. Indiana Connections Academy (Indianapolis) – 5,475 students (K–12)