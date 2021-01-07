HomeIndy

Indiana Lawmakers React To Rioters Storming The U.S. Capitol Building

Posted January 7, 2021

MAGA protests - Washington, DC

Source: The Washington Post / Getty

 

Indianapolis lawmakers reacted to the shocking upheaval that took place in Washington, D.C. on Wednesday (January 7th). Four people are reported dead and over fifty people were arrested after rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building in support of Donald Trump.

Governor Eric J. Holcomb said in a statement, “It’s both saddening and sickening to watch a mob devolve into thinking their rules would ever replace the rule of law. I unequivocally condemn the violence at the U.S. Capitol that we are now witnessing.  Passion, patriotism, and love for our nation should always and only be expressed in constructive ways that seek to honor the ideals on which our nation was founded. Any means of violence runs counter to who we are and is never acceptable.”

On Twitter, Congressman Andre Carson said: “I said it then and I’ll say it again now — what happened at the Capitol today is domestic terrorism. It’s the greatest threat to our national security, and our own President is encouraging it.”

You can see more reactions from yesterday’s tragic events below.

1. Gov. Holcomb

2. Gov. Holcomb

3. Congressman Andre Carson

I’m currently safe. What we are witnessing today is domestic terrorism and armed insurrection. President Trump has fanned these flames. He and all of his allies must immediately condemn this violence and end their effort to overturn our government and the election results.

4. Congressman Andre Carson

5. Incoming Congresswoman Victoria Spartz

We are a country of laws and the lawlessness in and around the U.S. Capitol today is unacceptable. The actions of those who have stormed the #Capitol only hurt their cause. Please let the democratic process play out peacefully.

6. Former Congresswoman Susan Brooks

Mr. President- Please tell your supporters to STAND DOWN, LEAVE the Capitol grounds and obey law enforcement who once again are risking their lives for our country! My prayers for my friends- Members and staff who are there doing their jobs! This is NOT the American way!!

7. Senator Todd Young

In America, we have a right to peacefully protest, but what has occurred today goes against everything we stand for as a nation. This is not a peaceful protest – it is violence and it is reprehensible. This must stop

