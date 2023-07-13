Hot 100.9 is out at Indiana Black Expos all weekend long!
Come out and check it out with us!
Summer Celebration is Indiana Black Expo’s largest event that showcases Black Culture in Indiana is in its 52nd year. As a pillar of the state, IBE’s priority focus areas include economics equity, education equity, community empowerment, and health equity. All proceeds from Summer Celebration help support IBE’s year-round initiatives, including its Education Conference, Black Business Training Institute, Scholarship Fund, Performing Arts Academy, Community Learning Hub, and more!
LEARN MORE ABOUT IBE >
Check out all of our photos and content from black expo below!
HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
was originally published on
hot1009.com
1. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
2. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
3. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
4. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
5. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
6. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
7. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
8. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
9. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
10. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
11. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
12. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
13. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
14. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
15. Friday – Indiana Black Expo – Summer Celebration!
Source:n/a
16. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
17. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
18. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
19. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
20. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
21. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
22. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
23. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
24. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
25. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
26. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
27. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
28. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
29. HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration
Source:HOT 100.9 Black Expo Summer Celebration