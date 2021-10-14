HomeCelebrity News

Happy Birthday Usher! Check Out His Adorable Family Photos Through The Years

2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Source: Sheri Determan/WENN.com / WENN

R&B star Usher Raymond celebrates his 43rd birthday today, and what a time to be alive: His Las Vegas residency has been a major success and he recently welcomed the latest addition to the ever-growing Raymond clan.

Usher and Jenn Goicoechea  welcomed their second child together, a healthy baby boy named Sire Castrello Raymond on September 29. Usher shared the adorable first photo of the little girl on Instagram Tuesday (October 12) and officially welcomed her to Libra Gang.

“Hi my name is Sire Castrello Raymond,” the caption reads. “I am the newest addition to the Raymond crew. I was born Sept 29 2021 at 6:42pm weighting 7lbs 13oz. Hear me roar … A.K.A Ra Ra. Libra Gang.”

He and Goicoechea’s daughter, Sovereign Bo Raymond, was born last year on September 24. Usher has two sons, Usher V and Naviyd with ex-wife Tameka Foster-Raymond.

Congrats on the beautiful family and happy birthday Usher! Check out the gallery below.

1. Usher and son Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards

Usher and son Naviyd Ely Raymond attend the 2017 Gordon Parks Foundation Awards

2. His Latest Blessing

3. Usher, sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond, and wife Grace Miguel

Usher, sons Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Ely Raymond, and wife Grace Miguel

4. Birthday Wishes

5. Usher and Son Hit The Red Carpet

Usher and Son Hit The Red Carpet

6. Flying with Daddy

7. Usher & Sons Arriving at the CBS studio

Usher & Sons Arriving at the CBS studio

8. That’s Not Nice! LOL

9. Usher Raymond pushes his sons, Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Raymond

Usher Raymond pushes his sons, Usher Raymond V and Naviyd Raymond

10. Best Buds

11. Dad and Usher Raymond V Hit The Pumpkin Patch

Dad and Usher Raymond V Hit The Pumpkin Patch

12. Like Father, Like Son

13. “Never Say Never” Premiere 2011

"Never Say Never" Premiere 2011

14. Priceless

Close