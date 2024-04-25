EBONY Magazine Hosts An ‘IT GIRL’ Brunch In Honor Of Pam Grier – See Which Of Your Favorite Black Hollywood Starlets Attended

What happens when you invite a group of “IT GIRLS” together in one place? EBONY Magazine found out on Tuesday, April 23, when several of our favorite Black Hollywood starlets convened on the patio at the A.O.C. Wine Bar in Los Angeles.

Women we love came together for an “IT GIRL” brunch, a swanky celebration in partnership with Prime Video to honor Pam Grier and her role in “Them: The Scare.” The Prime Video series will return with another installment featuring Ms. Grier on April 25.

EBONY invites “IT GIRLS” to honor the OG “IT GIRL,” Pam Grier.

Event recap photos show that the brunch was an inspiring, uplifting, and fashionable affair with several girlies in the California hotspot to toast Ms. Grier, a cultural icon and the original “IT GIRL.” As you can imagine, beauty looks were on glam, attitudes oozed “I am that girl,” and outfits were 10s across the board.

Event attendees included various A-listers, from models and actresses to media influencers and fem-preneurs. Cameras spotted household names like Meagan Good, Jackie Aina, Toccara Jones, Cree Summer, Raven-Symoné, Karen Civil, Yaya Decosta, Danielle Jones, Paige Hurd, Angell Conwell, Jennifer Freeman, and more.

The stunning guest list enjoyed a vintage-style photo installation, champagne drinks, and red floral decorations. Social media captures from attendees, like Toccara Jones, show the fabulousness of the affair.

Don’t Pam Grier and Toccara Jones look related?

Rocking a blue and white pinstriped blouse and wide-leg jeans, the “America’s Next Top Model” star posed with Pam Grier and gave the girlies a casual slay. Ms. Grier wore printed bell-bottom pants, a black blouse, and a cowboy hat.

Meagan Good and Paige Hurd also dropped recap posts on Instagram following the brunch. Wearing ensembles from House of CB and Michael Costello, the beautiful besties looked gorgeous.

We love to see it when the girlies link up – and serve a look while doing it. Keep scrolling for our gallery of red carpet slays below.

